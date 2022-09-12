Mahabubnagar’s 800-year-old Banyan Tree gets fresh lease of life

Mahabubnagar: Expressing happiness over the healthy germination of the 800 year-old Banyan Tree, popularly known as Pillalamarri at Mahabubnagar, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the district administration efforts had infused a fresh lease of life in the termite-infested tree.

It is second largest banyan tree in Asia. Spread over 3.5 acres, one of the branches of the giant tree had collapsed due to termite infestation in 2017. Since then the district administration, had initiated several measures, including injecting Chlorpyrifos through ‘saline drip’ by spreading the bottles all over.

All these measures rejuvenated the tree and it was growing healthily, said the Minister while addressing media persons here on Monday. The Minister along with Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar formally launched the Pillalamarri junction in the town after Rs 30 lakh was spent towards junction development works.

The Minister reminded last year that under Haritha Haram programme, Self Help Groups in Mahabubnagar in association with Green India Challenge had set up a Guinness Record by preparing 2.08 crore seed balls in 10 days.

“Mahabubnagar is making all efforts to break the record this year,” Srinivas Goud said.

MP Santosh Kumar complimented the district administration for saving the banyan tree and infusing a new life. He sanctioned Rs.2 crore from MP funds for taking up other activities around the tree.

Sharing a few images, the MP tweeted “An amazing day as I visited the great PillalaMarri, an 800 years old BanyanTree in Mahabubnagar along with Minister SrinivasGoud garu. Appreciate the efforts of Minister garu, district administration for up keeping the giant tree, which is attracting many tourists”

He further tweeted “Sanctioned Rs.2 crore from my MP Funds for taking up other activities around this mighty BanyanTree, the second largest tree in Asia, which would help conserve this tree in a better manner and to attract more tourists to come to this place”