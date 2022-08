Hyderabad: MP’s son robbed at knifepoint in Punjagutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:33 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly robbed MP Nama Nageshwar Rao’s son Prudhvi Raj at knifepoint in Punjagutta.

Police said the suspects waylaid and stopped Raj’s car and got into it. They brandished a knife and robbed him of Rs 75,000.

The Punjagutta police are investigating.