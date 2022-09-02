Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals successfully treats patient with spondylodiscitis

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:40 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

As a result of the medical condition, Shaik Fatima, hailing from Kothapalli, Krishna district, was suffering from excruciating chronic back pain, making it difficult for her to stand up and walk.

Hyderabad: Spine surgeons from Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad on Friday announced successful treatment of a 26-year-old housewife who was suffering from infective spondylodiscitis, an acute infection of one or more vertebrae and adjacent intervertebral discs, usually due to Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the TB causing bacterium.

As a result of the medical condition, Shaik Fatima, hailing from Kothapalli, Krishna district, was suffering from excruciating chronic back pain, making it difficult for her to stand up and walk. In some cases, spondylodiscitis can cause compression of the spinal cord due to the abscess. It reaches and destroys nerve roots and is a serious disease that could lead to spinal deformities.

Dr. Vamsikrishna Varma Penmetsa, senior spine surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad said, “the best solution was to reduce the infection and repair the disc. The disc was successfully repaired after surgery and we were able to save her from the threat of paralysis and physical disability”.

Fatima made an excellent recovery in a very short time and was discharged from the hospital in just three days, a press release said.