Hyderabad: Mumbai man caught smuggling gold

Hyderabad: A person who allegedly tried to smuggle gold in paste form from Vijayawada to Mumbai, was caught by Afzalgunj police at Jambagh late on Thursday night. Gold weighing 1.8 kg in paste form was seized from him.

Police said, Hitesh Ashok Menghani (32) from Ulhas Nagar in Mumbai came to Hyderabad on Wednesday and went to Vijaywada the same day, where he met an unidentified man outside the Vijayawada airport, and received gold from him.

“He returned to Hyderabad and stayed in a hotel at Jambagh. He was about to go to Mumbai, where the gold was to be handed over to one Sujith Debnath,” said an official.

The arrested person along with the seized gold was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad for further action.

