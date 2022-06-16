Hyderabad: Nampally police rescue kidnapped girl

Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The Nampally police on Thursday rescued Mariam, a two-and-a-half-year old girl who was abducted while sleeping beside her mother on the pavement on Monday night. The alleged kidnapper, Shaik Asgar, 33, a construction worker from Shaheen Nagar in Chandrayangutta, was arrested.

According to the police, Mariam was staying with her parents Rizwana Begum and Mohd Nawaz, both who eked a living by seeking alms, on the pavement near Yousufain Dargah near Nampally Railway Station. On Monday night, when they were sleeping on the pavement near Moti Wines shop near the railway station, Asgar allegedly abducted her. When Rizwana woke up, she realised the child was missing and lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday afternoon.

“The suspect is an alcoholic and abducted the child with the intention of selling her to childless couple for money,” police said, adding special teams were formed and after examining footage from about 100 surveillance cameras up to a stretch of 14 kilometres, Asgar was identified.

He was caught along with the child at Rajendranagar. She was handed over to her parents.