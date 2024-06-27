Hyderabad: National-level conference ‘Kaleidoscope 3.0’ held at Army College of Dental Sciences

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 03:19 PM

Hyderabad: “Kaleidoscope 3.0”- A national-level conference hosted by the Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Army College of Dental Sciences in association with the Indian Academy of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (IACDE) was a convergence of proficiency, ingenuity, and scholarly rigor.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Dibyendu Mazumdar, President, Dental Council of India, and unfolded under the patronage of Major General Rakesh Manocha, GOC, HQ, TASA and Chairman ACDS, motivation of Brigadier Prashant Haligeri, Director Education, HQ TASA and guidance of Dr Mamta Kaushik, Principal ACDS, Dr Deepak Sharma, President, IACDE and Dr RS Mohan Kumar, Secretary, ICDE.

In his address Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar, President DCI remarked about the discipline and dedication of the faculty and students at ACDS which consistently draws him to visit the college.

The conference hosted over 150 delegates from all over the country and featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including Dr. Girish Parmar, Dr. R.S. Mohan Kumar, Dr. Sanjay Tewari, Dr.Shishir Singh, Dr. Sarjeev Singh Yadav, Dr. M Pratap Kumar, Dr. Smita Reddy, Dr. Disha Agarwal, Dr Ajay Logani, Dr. Kunjal Mistry, Col (Retd) Dr Sonali Sharma, Lt Col Dr. Neha Prashar, Dr SV Satish and Dr Mamta Kaushik.