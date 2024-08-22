Students stage sit-in at Adilabad police station seeking protection from principal’s harrassment

Telangana Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School (Boys)-Jainath students allege that principal harassing them for protesting poor food quality in hostel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 11:56 AM

The students of Telangana Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School (Boys)-Jainath staging a sit-in at the II Town police station in Adilabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: Nearly 50 students of the Telangana Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School (Boys)-Jainath staged a sit-in in front of the II Town police station, seeking protection against their principal, who was allegedly harassing them, here on Thursday.

As many as 46 students walked 6 km to the police station from the school located at the Mavala mandal centre. They arrived at the station by 6 am and protested for three hours.

Moved by the plight of the pupils, Inspector Karunakar served them breakfast.

Karunkar brought the issues of the students to Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, who in turn, informed their problems to Collector Rajarshi Shah.

The Collector assured the students of taking action against the principal, Sangeetha, by conducting an inquiry by the Adilabad Revenue Divisional Officer.

On his assurance, the students withdrew their protest and returned to their school.

Earlier, speaking to pressmen, students said they were facing a slew of challenges. They regretted that they were subjected to harassment by the principal for staging a protest against poor food quality and other problems under the aegis of the ABVP recently.

They bemoaned that they were forced to stay in narrow rooms and not fed as per the menu fixed by the government.