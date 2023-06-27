Hyderabad: National seminar on ‘Emerging Perspectives in Education’ commences at OU

Hyderabad: A two-day national seminar on ‘Emerging Perspectives in Education’ commenced at the Department of Education, Osmania University College of Education (UCE) here on Tuesday.

Participating as chief guest, OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana emphasized the role of a teacher in influencing and moulding a student. He urged the teachers to be inspirational characters and facilitate students in developing liking to a subject and overcoming hatred to the subject in their learning process.

“With the advent of ChatGPT and other AI tools the role of the teacher becomes even more critical and complex and we need to gear up to the changing demands of the field of education,” he said.

UCE Principal Prof. Ravindranath K Murthy stressed on the need for conducting a seminar on the pertinent issue of emerging perspectives in the field of education.

Seminar convener Dr. P Shankar shared objectives and motives behind the seminar. He listed the lacunae in the existing system and lauded the various dimensions of the NEP 2020.

