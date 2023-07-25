Hyderabad: NCTE withdraws DIET Neredmet recognition

NCTE has withdrawn its recognition to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIE), Neredmet, Secunderabad, for conducting DElEd programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

NCTE has withdrawn its recognition to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIE), Neredmet, Secunderabad, for conducting DElEd programme.

Hyderabad: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has withdrawn its recognition to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIE), Neredmet, Secunderabad, for conducting Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme.

As per the order, the NCTE withdrew its recognition as the institution failed to submit a reply to the final show cause notice issued by its southern regional committee. The institution was issued a show cause notice for failing to submit the Performance Appraisal Report (PAR). Later, the institution submitted a report, which was considered and the final show cause notice was served on the institution for which it failed to respond.

With this, the institution’s affiliation will also be withdrawn. This means no fresh admissions are allowed in the institution. However, students currently pursuing the DElEd programme will be allowed to continue till the course completion. The institution is offering a two-year DElEd programme with an intake of 100 for Telugu pandit and 50 for Urdu pandit course.