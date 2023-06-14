Hyderabad: New Attractions Of Tank Bund | Telangana Secretariat, Martyrs Memorial & Musical Fountain

Tank Bund has always been a hangout spot. In this video, let’s go through all the recent developments around the Tank Bund area.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Tank Bund has always been a hangout spot and a major tourist attraction for visitors. But did you visit the area in recent months and found that it has undergone even more magnificent changes with new attractions? From the Ambedkar statue, Secretariat and this amazing light show that happens every evening, in this video, let’s go through all the recent developments around the Tank Bund area.

