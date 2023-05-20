Hyderabad: NGOs helping strays, birds survive heat

By varun keval Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: Prolonged exposure to sizzling summers can make you feel tired and sluggish in no time or may even result in a heat stroke. Humans can still deal with soaring temperatures by staying back and making use of air coolers or fans to beat the heat, but stray animals bear the brunt of blistering temperatures.

Coming to the rescue of such animals are activists and organisations who are making efforts to protect animals from the summer heat.

In view of rising temperatures, animal activists and NGOs in Hyderabad have started distributing free water bowls and feeders to ensure animals have enough water to drink the whole day. These NGOs are distributing bowls to those who come forward or voluntarily asking animal enthusiasts to place them at their residences or in the surrounding areas.

The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) is one such organisation that has been distributing free water bowls across Hyderabad since last year. Soudham Bhandari, Coordinator at GHSPCA, said they have been distributing free water bowls and bird feeders to in the city since April. “So far, we have distributed around 1,100 water bowls and are ready to procure more according to the need. After distributing, we also follow up with the people and ensure the water is available in the bowl throughout the day,” he said.

As the distribution of water bowls is still underway, animal lovers can contact GHSPCA to get free water bowls. Also, people interested in donating money for water bowls can call 88867 43881.

Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) is another organisation that has come forward to help animals during hot months. Every year, during summer, they distribute free water bowls to animal enthusiasts and also take up rescue activities. This year, since April, they have rescued around 182 stray animals and birds and distributed around 850 water bowls.

“Many birds and animals are susceptible to dehydration and show signs of weakness during the summer as they go from one place to another in search of water and food. We rescue such animals and provide them with food and water,” said Pradeep Parakuth, founder and president of AWCS.

AWCS has set up two stock points – one at Ameenpur and another at Alwal, where people can come and pick up cement water bowls. One can also call – 91215 31317 to rescue animals in distress.

