Hyderabad: NHM members stage protest; demand release salaries for 3 months

There are nearly 17,000 contract employees recruited under NHM in Telangana and are involved in healthcare schemes that are sponsored by the Central Government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: Members of National Health Mission (NHM) contract employees union in Telangana on Thursday protested in front of the NHM Director’s office at Koti demanding release of salaries of employees, pending for the past 3 months.

There are nearly 17,000 contract employees recruited under NHM in Telangana and are involved in healthcare schemes that are sponsored by the Central Government. The members of NHM Contract Outsourcing Employees Union, who conducted the protests, criticized the State health authorities and the union Government for inordinate delay in release of salaries.

“Both the Central and State governments frequently claim success for various health care initiatives that are being implemented in Telangana. However, the success of all these health care initiatives depend on the hard work of field level health care workers who are not paid properly,” said state president for NHM employees union, M Narasimhulu.

Later, senior NHM officials from Hyderabad held a meeting with the protesting workers and assured them that the issue of pending salaries will be resolved at the earliest.