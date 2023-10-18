Hyderabad: NIMS doctors excel in NEET SS exam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:29 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: Young doctors from Hyderabad-based Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have created history of sorts by performing exceedingly well and securing top ranks in the all India National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET)-2023 examinations.

Dr. Subramanyam from General Medicine department of NIMS secured first rank while 11 other doctors, who will now pursue superspecialty courses, have scored top ranks in the NEET SS-2023, a highly competitive all India super-specialty examination.

Apart from Dr Subramanyam, the NIMS doctors who secured top ranks in the NEET SS-2023 include Dr Sharat Chandra (11), Dr Abhishekh (32), Dr Naveen Kumar (35), Dr Bhanu (49), Dr Keerthi (58), Dr Abhilash (356), Dr Khaleel (559), Dr Suguna (656), Dr Nandita (796), Dr Zakeer (870), Dr Dinesh (1199).

A few days ago, the National Board of Examinations Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had declared the NEET-SS-2023 examinations, which covered 13 categories including medical, radio diagnosis, microbiology, pathology, psychiatry, surgical, pediatric, anesthesiology, pharmacology, ENT, respiratory medicine, obstetric and gynecology and orthopedics.

The Director of NIMS, Dr Bheerappa, who felicitated the doctors for their success, said that the hospital management ensured that proper environment is created for NEET SS-2023 preparation.

“The results of NEET SS 2023 have been ground breaking for NIMS. Such a large number of top rankers from NIMS has made us very proud. To ensure the young doctors get enough space to prepare for the examination properly, we ensured they get ample time and are not put under unnecessary pressure. Necessary facilities and proper guidance from seniors was also provided to them at the right time,” Dr Bheerappa said.