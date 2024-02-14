NIMS Orthopedic department performs 7 knee replacement surgeries in a day

All the patients have made a normal recovery and have been discharged from the hospital couple of days ago, Head, Orthopedic department, NIMS, Dr Ch Nagesh, who led the surgeries, said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 10:41 AM

Hyderabad: The orthopedic department of Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Wednesday announced that it has successfully conducted a total of 7 knee replacement surgeries and one hip replacement surgery on as many patients in just one day.

All the patients have made a normal recovery and have been discharged from the hospital couple of days ago, Head, Orthopedic department, NIMS, Dr Ch Nagesh, who led the surgeries, said.

While the patients, who underwent the surgeries, did not have to pay anything from their pockets, the total cost of conducting the procedures and the procuring the implants for knee and hip replacement surgeries were covered under Aarogyasri health insurance scheme and CMRF, a process that was established by former BRS government at NIMS.

At NIMS, the typical cost of conducting a knee replacement surgery is close to Rs. 1.4 lakh and a similar surgery at a private health care facility in Hyderabad, depending on the kind of hospital, will cost patients anywhere from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

2023, the orthopedic department made record of sorts of completing 470 knee replacement surgeries, which no other government hospital in Telangana has been able to replicate so far. So far, the hospital’s Orthopedic wing has conducted 3, 800 surgeries, which includes surgical interventions for different types of medical conditions like arthoplasty etc.