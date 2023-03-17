Hyderabad: Noted fitness trainer Lateef no more

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: A popular fitness trainer in the twin cities, Mohammed Abdul Lateef passed away in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 55 and survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Lateef was a body builder of the Army Supply Corps in Bengaluru and had retired from the Indian Army in the rank of a Naik.

‘Lateef Saab’, as he was affectionately called by his trainees, was known for his strict regimen in training sports persons and people of all ages in maintaining health. He used to run a gym in Neredmet cross named after him.

He was a prolific writer on health and was a columnist in Telangana Today. He had written hundreds of articles on maintaining good health and eating right food and doing right exercise.

Lateef was in his gym training some of his students, when he complained of uneasiness in chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Funeral will be in Khajapur village near Toopran of Medak district on Saturday.