Hyderabad: NTPC signs pact with Osmania General Hospital to support procurement of medical equipment

The objective behind the project is to provide preventive, curative and behavioral levels of treatment and to facilitate referral services to the needy to provide specialized treatment at tertiary healthcare institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:57 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

The objective behind the project is to provide preventive, curative and behavioral levels of treatment and to facilitate referral services to the needy to provide specialized treatment at tertiary healthcare institutions

Hyderabad: The NTPC Hyderabad on Thursday signed a pact with Hospital Development Society, Osmania General Hospital to support procurement of medical equipment for the hospital. The initial installation and commissioning of the project will be six months while the annual monitoring of the project, including the equipment will be for one year. The project is being executed under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The specialized medical equipment’s will be used for Urology department, which specializes in kidney transplantation surgery. The objective behind the project is to provide preventive, curative and behavioral levels of treatment and to facilitate referral services to the needy to provide specialized treatment at tertiary healthcare institutions. The Hospital had approached NTPC to serve the poor and needy patients.

SRHQ, DGM (HR) Sabyasachi Padhi signed the pact on behalf of NTPC Limited and Hospital Development Society Superintendent and Convenor B Nagendar signed on behalf of Osmania General Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, RED(South & WR-1) Debashish Chattopadhyay stated that NTPC believed in growth with a human face and pursuing people-centric development.

Comprehensive Community Development initiative in the areas of primary education, community health, drinking water, sanitation, women empowerment, skill development, community infrastructure etc. was being taken up by NTPC in the neighbourhood as part of its plants or projects at a national level, with focus on Health and Nutrition, he said.

Also Read Now, book a theater to watch your choice of movies in Hyderabad