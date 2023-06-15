Now, book a theater to watch your choice of movies in Hyderabad

The prices of booking the theater depends on factors like the number of people and services that one would like to add

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Did you ever want to watch a movie or show of your own choice but in a theater? You can now book a private theater to enjoy a movie or show with your friends and family only.

The Binge Town, a private theater celebration space opened its doors to people at Jubilee Hills on Thursday. They provide a private theater on rent for customers to enjoy movies on a big screen and plan surprises to make loved ones feel special.

Also Read Cook these recipes for your superhero this Father’s Day

One can also celebrate special occasions here by decorating the place as per requirement and playing own content, from wedding videos to Netflix series. If you have planned on watching a personal video then don’t forget to take a pen drive along that has your content.

The Binge Town was started by five friends last year when they couldn’t find anything interesting to do in the city, “We were bored and were trying to explore some activity in the city. We wanted to watch our favourite movie on a big screen and not just a laptop or TV, and from there we thought of a private theater which then evolved to an end-to-end celebration and surprise services,” says Chetan Agarwal, partner at the Binge Town.

They first started this concept in Bangalore, and after 8 private theaters and 7 upcoming theaters, they brought the concept to Hyderabad. Supreme, Elite, Delight and Euphoria are four private theaters that have been launched at their branch, where customers can get a variety of choices based on their requirements and budget.

“We aim to make celebrations super easy, affordable, and memorable for everyone. We offer different decoration themes in different theaters which are further customisable as per the occasion. In addition to this, we provide cakes, food and beverages, gifts, and many other services,” says Chetan.

The prices of booking the theater depends on factors like the number of people and services that one would like to add. Booking for four people would approximately cost around Rs1200. The Binge Town has started taking bookings, one can visit their website and choose the date and time. Their slots are generally 3 hours long, but they also provide a few slots that are just for 1 and a half hours.

Also Read Cook these recipes for your superhero this Father’s Day