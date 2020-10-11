Hyderabad: Officer trainees present ‘Mana Samburalu’

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: The direct recruit Group-II service officers of Telangana attending a foundation course at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCR HRD) presented a cultural festival, “Mana Samburalu”, via virtual mode on Sunday.

Over 400 officer trainees from across the State, senior officers, faculty, and staff of the institute witnessed the virtual event, which was held seamlessly. The singing, energetic folk dances, and soulful music lifted the mood of the audience and provided them a great foot tapping time.

Institute Director General B P Acharya, stated that learning and perfecting multiple talents will empower the officer trainees to perform their jobs effectively and thereby fully serve the interests of different sections of society, especially its poor counterparts. He advised them to pursue their hobbies in order to make their personalities well-rounded. He applauded them for mobilizing and donating an amount of over Rs 1 lakh to five folk artists of Telangana.

Harpreet Singh, Additional Director General of the Institute said that merely getting a job should not be the end of the career journey of the officer trainees. “Continuous development of careers, till retirement and beyond, should be their ultimate aim, rather than succumbing to a sense of complacency”, he added.

