Hyderabad wakes up to intense morning thunderstorm as heavy rains lash city

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:42 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to a powerful morning thunderstorm on Saturday as massive rains lashed the city.

The downpour started in Rajendranagar and gradually covered Charminar, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, and eventually the entire Hyderabad.

In just an hour till 7:00 am, Himayatnagar recorded a whopping 77.8 mm rain followed by Serilingampally with 71 mm, Malkajgiri with 64 mm, Musheerabad with 63.5 mm, Shaikpet with 61.8 mm, and Nampally with 61.5 mm.

Intense rain also lashed Secunderabad, Uppal, Asifnagar, Balanagar, Khairatabad, and other areas.

This time, the rain was accompanied by less wind as compared to the massive winds, rains, and thunders that Hyderabad witnessed on April 25.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense rain with gusty winds is likely to continue in Hyderabad on Saturday.