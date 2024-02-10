| Hyderabad One Day Conference On Ip For Start Up Business Held At Nalsar

Hyderabad: One-day conference on ‘IP for Start-up Business’ held at NALSAR

The conference was held at the Shamirpet Campus of NALSAR University of Law at Hyderabad with a vision to provide startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary insights for effectively navigating the complex intellectual property landscape

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad: The DPIIT-IPR Chair and N.C. Banerjee Centre of IP Law, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad organized a one day National conference on the theme “IP for Start-up Business” on Saturday.

The conference was held at the Shamirpet Campus of NALSAR University of Law at Hyderabad with a vision to provide startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary insights and tools for effectively navigating the complex intellectual property landscape.

The inaugural keynote address was delivered by Dr. Deepanwita Chattopadhyay (Chairman & CEO, IKP Knowledge Park) where she highlighted the significance of framing intellectual property strategies for startups.

The panel of speakers included Subhadip Sarkar, vice president Legal and Corporate Affairs), Cognizant Technology Solutions, Biju K Niar, Founding Partner, LegaliTech, Dr. Janani Venkatraman, Co-Founder and CEO, Biomoneta Research Pvt. Ltd, Ravi Bhola, Managing Partner, K&S Partners, Dr. Surya Man Tripathi, Head of Legal Services, ICRISAT and Dr. Rahul Kapoor, Founder, Turnip Innovations, shared their knowledge on intellectual property management & strategies and their experiences in building an enterprise.

Their presentation emphasized the importance of integrating intellectual property considerations into the strategic framework for start-up businesses, leading to the insightful discussions. The conference was attended by a contingent of 28 people from the African subcontinent, covering 11 countries.