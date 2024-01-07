Hyderabad: Three-day national conference ‘CORP CON-2024’ concludes

Hyderabad: The CORP CON-2024 organised by the Centre for Corporate and Competition Laws, NALSAR University of Law, and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) concluded here on Sunday.

The three-day national conference on ‘Developments and Trends in Corporate Laws and Governance’ provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, focusing on the dynamic landscape of corporate governance, compliance, and legal intricacies.

Participating in the valedictory session, National Company Law Tribunal president Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar spoke on various legislations. He said the impact of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) depends on how diligently each stakeholder performs their role.

He noted that the IBC has been a great success but acknowledged that timelines have been exceeded, requiring attention. He also added that although there was no backlog, there were issues in each case that need addressing.

NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao applauded the successful completion of the conference. He encouraged the use of CSR grants for education.