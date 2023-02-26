Hyderabad: One killed, three injured in road accident

One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries when a private travels bus rammed into vehicles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries when a private travels bus rammed into vehicles near YMCA, Secunderabad on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the bus was on its way from Shamshabad towards Medchal and when it reached YMCA junction the driver lost control and rammed the bus into vehicles ahead of the bus “One person died on the spot while three other persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Gandhi Hospital. The driver is claiming the accident took place as the brakes of the bus failed and he lost control over the vehicle,” said an official of Gopalapuram police station.

A case is registered and efforts are on to identify the victims. The driver of the bus was taken into custody.