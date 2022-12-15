Hyderabad: Organs of 25-year-old businessman donated under Jeevandan

Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 25-year-old businessman Ganta Vinod, a resident of Mahabubnagar district, who was declared as brain dead by doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased under Jeevandan initiative.

On December 10, Vinod was injured after his two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle at Dindi village and was rushed to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar. However, as his condition did not improve after four-days of intensive care treatment, the doctors declared Vinod as brain dead on December 14.

Following a series of grief counselling by the hospital officials and Jeevandan coordinators, Vinod’s brother and mother gave consent to donate his organs to needy patients. The surgical team retrieved two kidneys, liver, and two corneas and allocated them to different transplant centres based on the Jeevandan guidelines.