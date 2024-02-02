Telangana’s Jeevandan initiative receives ‘HAYAT Int’l Excellence Framework Award’

Hyderabad: The Jeevandan organ donation initiative of Telangana State has continued to receive accolades for its achievements. The organ allocation initiative of Telangana State, which was launched in 2013, has now received ‘HAYAT International Excellence Framework Award-2024’.

Jeevandan, Telangana received the award from HAYAT International Excellence Framework at the annual UAE Organ Donation and Transplant Congress-2024 held a few days ago in Dubai.

The Chairman of Organ Donation and Transplantation National Committee of United Arab Emirates Dr. Ali Abdul Karim Al Obaidli and Director of Organ Transplant Expert, National Center for Human Organ Donation and Transplantation, Dr. Paula Gomez, UAE Ministry of Health gave away the award to in-charge Jeevandan, Telangana and senior nephrologist from NIMS, Dr G Swarnalatha.

In 2023 (between January-22 and December-23), the Jeevandan organ donation initiative broke its own record that it had set last year by retrieving 728 organs from 200 deceased brain dead donors and allocating them to needy patients. While last year the total number of donor organ retrievals was 716 from 194 brain dead patients, this year, the health department collected 728 organs from 200 victims.

Thanks to Jeevandan, in August, 2023, in terms of carrying out organ donations, Telangana emerged on top, when compared to other Indian states. To this effect, the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi had adjudged Telangana as the number one Indian State for conducting the largest number of cadaver organ donation.

Director of NIMS, Prof. Nagari Birappa and senior officials hospital officials congratulated the team for the achievement.