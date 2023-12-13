Hyderabad: Organs of 40-year-old brain dead man donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

K Satyanarayana (picture of the organ donor)

Hyderabad: Family members of a 40-year-old daily laborer, Kommu Satyarnarayana, from Velkatte village Torrur mandal, Warangal, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of neuro physicians, have decided to donate the organs of the deceased.

The surgeons retrieved five organs including two kidneys, liver and two corneas and allocated them to needy patients at other transplant centres, based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On December 11, the daily wager fell down in his home and was rushed to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar where he was kept under round-the-clock critical care support. However, despite efforts, the health condition of the daily laborer did not improve and on December 12, Satyanarayana was declared as brain dead.

Following a series of counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan coordinators, his father Kommu Venkaiah and his wife Kommu Bhagyalakshmi gave their consent for organ donation of the brain dead victim.