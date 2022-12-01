Hyderabad: Osmania University conducts PhD entrance tests on Thursday

The test was held in the computer-based mode in 17 subjects for which 3,297 candidates registered and 2,155 attended.
Hyderabad: After a gap of nine-years, Osmania University (OU) has conducted the PhD entrance tests that commenced on Thursday.
The test was held in the computer-based mode in 17 subjects for which 3,297 candidates registered and 2,155 attended. Based on the merit in the entrance test, category II PhD seats will be filled. In all 9,976 candidates registered for the tests that will conclude on December 3.