University of East London, UK discuss collaboration with OU

Vice-Chancellor, OU, Prof. D. Ravinder assured to initiate and facilitate academic collaborations with different departments in OU with University of East London.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:08 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of strengthening bilateral relations, Osmania University (OU) held discussions with representatives from University of East London for possible collaboration. On Monday, representatives from University of East London, led by Prof. David Tann, Dean, School of Architecture Computing and Engineering, Prateek Gupta and Maulik Arya, Student Recruitment Advisors visited OU and held discussions for possible collaboration.

Discussions with representatives of University of East London centered on joint research projects, publications, and exchange programme for students and faculty members from the two Universities as part of Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP). Areas for future collaborations in the areas of Big Data Technology, Block Chain Technology, Fintech, and Professional Fitness were also discussed, a press release said.

Later, Prof. David Tann expressed satisfaction over discussions, adding that he would carry it forward to next level in the coming weeks.