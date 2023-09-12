Hyderabad: Osmania University V-C inaugurates new classroom complex

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder along with Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana inaugurated a new classroom complex at the University College for Education here on Tuesday. The classroom along with conference space has come up at a cost of Rs.7.50 crore.

In his remarks, the OU VC emphasised the significance of new educational trends, innovative teaching strategies, teacher preparation programmes, and research. To meet them, a good infrastructure was required, he said.

The OU has currently invested an additional Rs 144 crore on infrastructure development initiatives, he said, adding that student hostels along with Centenary Pylon and an administrative building will be available soon.

