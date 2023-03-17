Hyderabad: OU faculty appointed as Special Officer to VC of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Prof. E Sujatha, faculty at department of Botany, Osmania University College of Science, has been appointed as the Special Officer to Vice Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (Telangana Women’s University). She assumed charge here on Friday.

Dr. Sujatha, a Professor and Chairperson, Board of Studies (BoS) in the Department of Botany, obtained her MSc and PhD degrees in Botany from Osmania Uinversity, MSc in Biotechnology from Kuvempu University, and PG diploma in Network Centred Computing from NIIT Hyderabad.

She is the director and founder of Biogenic Products Pvt. Ltd., a start-up being incubated under Osmania Technology Business Incubator, OU. She has 16 years of teaching UG and PG students and 20 years of research experience.

Prof. P Varija Rani from the department of Telugu, Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences, took charge as principal of TMVV.