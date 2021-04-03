Hyderabad: Over 2,000 held for drunk driving in March

Hyderabad Traffic Police have caught 2,049 persons during checking to curb drunk driving in March

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: The repeated drunk drive checks by the Traffic Police, the several persons who were jailed on charges of drunk driving and even the recent accidents triggered by drunk driving appear to have made no major difference in the mindsets of many, with the number of those caught for drunk driving still remaining high.

In March alone, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have caught 2,049 persons during checking to curb drunk driving. Of these, three persons were sentenced to spend nine days in jail while 10 others were jailed for seven days.

Forty-five others got jail sentences of five days and two days, while 14 were made to stand till the rising of the court. These figures are only from those nabbed by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, with figures of those caught by the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Traffic wings being separate.

The police filed charge sheets against 1,917 persons and produced them before court, which apart from the jail sentence, also imposed a fine of Rs 1.99 lakh. Another 132 charge sheets will be filed soon, officials said.

All the violators were asked to attend counseling sessions at the Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet, with the Traffic Police reiterating that those convicted for drunk driving would face difficulties in getting government jobs, passports and even visa clearance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .