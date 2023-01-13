| Hyderabad Panel To Probe Death Of Two Women After Undergoing C Section

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: A committee of senior health officials has been constituted by the health department to inquire into the death of two young women who developed health complications after undergoing caesarean sections at Malakpet Area Hospital.

The two women – Sirivennala from Nagarkurnool and Shivani from Tirupati, residing in Hyderabad, underwent caesarean sections at Malakpet Area Hospital on Wednesday. A day after the deliveries, they developed health complications forcing doctors the hospital to shift them to Gandhi Hospital.

While Sirivennala passed away on Thursday midnight, Shivani passed away in the early hours of Friday due to multiple health complications.

Commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), Dr Ajay Kumar, who constituted an expert committee to inquire into the incident, said strict action would be taken once the report is submitted.

According to officials, on January 11, a total of 13 pregnant women had undergone C-sections out of which two developed complications. The untimely demise of the women triggered angry reactions from the family members, who protested for several hours at Malakpet Area Hospital. Later, the local District Coordinator for Health Services (DCHS) and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) convinced the family members to call off their protests.

The bereaved family members of the two women will also receive Rs. 5 lakh each towards ex-gratia, RDO added.