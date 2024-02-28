80 percent of child deliveries in private hospitals done through C-section in Khammam

Out of 10,024 deliveries that took place in 2023 in 56 private hospitals in Khammam, as many as 7,748 (77.29 percent) were Caesarean deliveries while only 2,315 (23.09 percent) were normal deliveries, informed district Collector VP Gautham

28 February 2024

Khammam: Nearly 80 percent of child deliveries taking place in private hospitals in Khammam district were done through C-section operations despite the possibility of normal delivery.

Out of 10,024 deliveries that took place in 2023 in 56 private hospitals in the district, as many as 7,748 (77.29 percent) were Caesarean deliveries while only 2,315 (23.09 percent) were normal deliveries, informed district Collector VP Gautham. Carrying out more caesarean operations citing minor reasons would not be accepted, the Collector said during a meeting with medical officers and gynecologists of private hospitals here on Wednesday held to review measures to be taken to increase normal births in the district.

Gautham noted that necessary steps were being taken to increase normal births in government hospitals in the district and efforts should be made to ensure normal births in private hospitals as well. Decision on C-section should be taken keeping in mind the health of pregnant women.

He wanted health officials to pay attention to the problems faced by the private hospitals, take steps to solve them and support them on behalf of the government to carry out normal deliveries. Breastfeeding during the first hour after delivery plays a vital role in the health and immunity of infants and only 36 percent of children were receiving milk due to the high number of Caesarean operations, he noted.

A detailed report should be submitted regarding each Caesarean operation in the district and each report would be audited. It has been observed that more Caesarean deliveries were taking place in 12 hospitals and the owners of the hospitals should give an explanation. Action would be taken against the hospitals where the percentage of normal deliveries does not increase, he warned.

Pregnant women and their family members should be made aware of the benefits of normal delivery and the harm caused by C-section operations. Health department should pay special attention to pregnant women in the district and monitor their health check-ups, he added.