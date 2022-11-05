Nizamabad Collector urges pregnant women to avoid deliveries in private hospitals

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has asked officials to spread awareness among people about the advantage of normal deliveries over Cesarean Sections.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Collector made an appeal to pregnant women to avoid deliveries in private hospitals as many were forcing people to go for C-Section instead of normal delivers for financial gains. Giving details of the C-Section being performed in the district, he stated that about 54 percent of deliveries in government hospitals in the district were being performed through C- Section, whereas the percentage in private hospitals was about 89 percent.

He said that due to unnecessary C-Section operations, pregnant women are being exposed to various infections, leading to several complications and even life threatening diseases. “If the first delivery is performed through C- Section, then all the subsequent deliveries will have to be performed through the same procedure , which will be a costly affair for the poor and middle class families. More importantly it will affect the health of the women,”he pointed out.

The collector informed that experienced gynaecologist were being appointed in the government hospitals and advanced medical facilities were being made available in them for safe deliveries.