Telangana: Health Minister assures Karimnagar medical college this year

The Health Minister, who inspected the work on the medical college near Kothapalli, said though the State government had sent proposals to the Centre for a medical college in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the government medical and nursing colleges in Karimnagar would start operations this year.

The Minister, who inspected the work on the medical college near Kothapalli, said though the State government had sent proposals to the Centre for a medical college in Karimnagar, the union government had rejected the proposal on the pretext that there were two private medical colleges in the town. However, the State government decided to start the college in Karimnagar by spending Rs 500 crore. Besides recruitment of professors and other staff, construction of a temporary building for the college was also progressing.

The Minister, expressing concern over Caesarean operations being done in a big way in private hospitals in Karimnagar, said earlier, 90 percent of C-section operations used to take place in private hospitals. This had now come down to 60 to 70 percent. Doctors had told him that mothers of pregnant women were mounting pressure on them to perform C-section operations by fixing muhurtams. This was not good for the health of women as well as children, he said, advising women to ask doctors for a normal delivery. In order to encourage normal deliveries, the midwifery system was also introduced across the state. Mothers, husbands and mothers-in-law of pregnant women should also think about avoiding C-section operations, he said.