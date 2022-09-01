Hyderabad: Parliamentary Committee visits Regional Passport Office

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

During the meeting, the Committee discussed measures to be taken for further improving the passport services being provided by PSP Division, Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with Police and Postal departments.

Hyderabad: A Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP, PP Choudhary, visited Regional Passport Office and Protector of Emigrants, Hyderabad on their study visit on Wednesday.

Other members of the committee, Dr Harsha Vardhan, Brijlal, ET Mohammed Basheer, Goddeti Mahavi, Prakash Javadekar, Preneet Kaur and officials from Lok Sabha Secretariat were present.

Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer, T.Armstrong Changsan along with Officer on Special Duty (PSP) and Dasari Balaiah, RPO, Hyderabad represented the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the meeting, the Committee discussed measures to be taken for further improving the passport services being provided by PSP Division, Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with Police and Postal departments. Senior officers from Police, Postal and CPWD departments, attended the meeting, a press release said.