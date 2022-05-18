Hyderabad: Pattana Pragathi in GHMC from May 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:47 AM, Wed - 18 May 22

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting on the Pattana Pragathi program in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Pattana Pragathi programme this year in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will commence on May 20 and will continue till June 5. The series of works that will be taken up under the programme include precautionary and preventive measures against seasonal diseases, sanitation and solid waste management, and Telangana Ku Haritha Haram activities.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting here on Tuesday and briefed the officials about the Pattana Pragathi action plan. The Commissioner and Mayor said that the activities under the programme are aimed at improving the living conditions of people.

The activities proposed under Pattana Pragathi include preventive measures on seasonal diseases, measures to prevent stagnation of water in government schools, hospitals, Anganwadi centres, anti-larval operations and fogging.

Similarly, under the ‘sanitation and solid waste management’ activity that will be taken up as part of Pattana Pragathi, cleaning and sweeping will be done in the entire city, GHMC officials said.

Meanwhile, under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, plantation drives in avenues, medians and other public places will be taken up, the plan is to ensure more than 85 percent survival rate of the saplings.

Mayor’s warning to officials

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Tuesday warned GHMC officials of strict action if untoward incidents that result in loss of life are reported. The Mayor was referring to the Bhoiguda fire accident in which 12 migrant workers were killed and the recent incident where a 10-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at Nagole.

“All measures should be taken to avoid incidents like the Bhoiguda fire accident and the swimming pool incident. In case such incidents are reported in the future, stringent action will be initiated on zonal and circle level officials,” she said.

