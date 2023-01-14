Hyderabad: PD Act invoked against Goa drug dealer Stephen

Two other Goa based drug dealers Pritesh Borkar and Edwin Nunes are already detained under PD Act by the Hyderabad police.

08:27 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police invoked PD Act against the alleged Goa-based drug lord John Stephen D Souza alias Steve, 60, owner of Hill Top Night Club.

Stephen was first arrested in September last year by the Hyderabad police in connection with a NDPS case booked against him at Osmania University police station.

The suspect is into the business since 1983 and well known for organizing parties at his club regularly, according to the police who found he was linked to around 600 customers whom he supplied drugs like cocaine, ecstasy pills and LSD blot.

