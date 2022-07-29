Hyderabad: Petfolk unveils ‘pet van’ to create awareness about issues concerning pets

Pet Lovers along with Pets during the Launch of PET VAN - A Van to Create Awareness about Importance of Pet Care, Pet Needs by Pet Folk App AT T-Hub-2.0, Madhapur, Hitech City in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: In a world where having a rare dog breed as a pet is a status symbol and abandoning them once they become old is a regular practice, prioritising the voiceless being’s wellbeing is the need of the hour.

Petfolk, a social media platform that aims to connect pet lovers, has unveiled a ‘Pet Van’ through which they aim to create awareness about various issues concerning pets.

The van will move around the city and sensitise people on the importance of pet care, pet grooming, and pet needs with the main topic being – how to take care of pets at home.

Speaking on the occasion of flagging off the van, Laxmikanth Puducherri, Founder of Petfolk, said “As lockdown and work from home activity came to end, people are finding it difficult to maintain their pets. Most pet animals are being left out and often not cared about.”

Through this van, he said, the aim is to reach various localities, gated communities, and societies to create awareness among people about how to care for their pets.

The van was flagged off by Srinivas Rao Mahankali, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub on Friday.