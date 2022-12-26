| Hyderabad Pf Near You For Upcoming Year Will Be Conducted On Jan 10

Hyderabad: ‘PF near you’ for upcoming year will be conducted on Jan 10

'Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF near you’, for the upcoming year, will be conducted on January 10, 2023, at Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Kukatpally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

'Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF near you’, for the upcoming year, will be conducted on January 10, 2023, at Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Kukatpally.

Hyderabad: The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF near you’, for the upcoming year, will be conducted on January 10, 2023, at Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Kukatpally.

All employees, trade unions and employers associations are requested to convey in advance any specific issues or grievances that they would like to raise during the programme, through mail or phone, said Employees Provident Fund Organisation in a press release.

Also Read Hyderabad tops in providing quality power and clean fuel in India