Hyderabad: Photo exhibition on ‘Islamic Calligraphy’ at Salar Jung Museum

Displayed at the central block of the first floor, the exhibition presents a diverse array of calligraphic styles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 03:43 PM

Islamic Calligraphy exhibition at Salar Jung Museum.

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum in the city inaugurated a special photo exhibition on ‘Islamic Calligraphy’ on Saturday. Featuring around 45 calligraphic panels, the exhibition showcases the evolution of Islamic calligraphy from the 15th century to the present day.

Displayed at the central block of the first floor, the exhibition presents a diverse array of calligraphic styles. These range from the ancient ‘Kufi’ script, traditionally utilized for Quran inscriptions, to the refined ‘naskh’ and ‘taliq’ scripts prevalent in Iran and Iraq. Additionally, it features the ‘Nastaliq’ script, now widely recognized in Urdu newspapers.

Islamic calligraphy is the artistic practice of handwriting and calligraphy strongly tied to Quran chapters and excerpts. The photo exhibition will be on view in the museum from 10 am to 5 pm till April 16.