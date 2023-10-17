Hyderabad: PJTSAU, CAFRI organise three-day annual group meeting on Agroforestry

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Hyderabad and ICAR-Central Agroforestry Research Institute (CAFRI) are jointly organizing a three-day annual group meeting of AICRP on Agroforestry on the university campus. A symposium on ‘Quality Planting Material Production’ was also organized as part of the group monitoring meeting.

On the second day of the annual group meeting on Tuesday, Rajbir Singh, ADG (Agronomy, Agroforestry & Climate Change), Natural Resource Management, ICAR, appreciated the efforts of the centers on quality plant material production. BP Bhatt, Principal Scientist, NRM, ICAR, said the tree improvement and breeding works were happening in AICRP on agroforestry.

Another symposium on ‘Quality Planting Material Production’ was chaired by A Arunachalam, Director, CAFRI & Project Coordinator, where in the framework for nursery accreditation and certification of quality planting material was discussed.

The participants from different State agricultural universities and NGOs gave inputs for fine tuning the framework. KP Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, iterated the significance of tree improvement works for quality plant material production.

C Biradar, Country Director, CIFOR-ICRAF, India, delivered a plenary talk in which he highlighted significance and contribution of agroforestry to achieve sustainable goals.

