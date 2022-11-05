Hyderabad Police arrest drug kingpin from Goa

Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested an alleged drug kingpin Edwin Nunes alias Edwin (45) from Goa and seized various narcotics substances from him on Saturday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand today said Edwin was wanted by the Hyderabad police in connection with three cases registered against him for supplying drugs to the consumers in the city.

A hotel waiter turned businessman, Edwin owns the Curlies Shack at Anjuna Beach where tourists from across the globe frequent for its trance and psychedelic music programs. He also organized music festivals in Goa where drugs like cocaine, ecstasy pills, LSD blots, MDMA pills and high quality ganja was reportedly supplied to the consumers.

“Edwin is in touch with around 50,000 persons across India including 1,200 from Telangana. He supplies various drugs to the agents or smalltime peddlers who in turn route it to the consumers. As the stakes are high, he was carrying out the illegal business with ease in connivance with some influential persons in Goa,” said Anand adding that the suspect owns three plush villas and three hotels where a few hundred people work.

The name of Edwin figured in the city police records after one Pritesh Narayan Borkar alias Babu was caught in the month of August by Osmania University police and confessed to the involvement of Edwin in supply of drugs to the city.

Anand said the police have identified all the consumers who were in touch with Edwin or his agents and will initiate action against all of them soon. The police will also start the process to attach all the properties of Edwin.

“We will also be holding a meeting with the central agencies to discuss the issue of the drug smuggling into the country. We need to find out how Edwin was sourcing the drugs and fuelling his supply chain,” said the Police Commissioner.