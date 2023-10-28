Hyderabad: Police arrest three suspects in butcher’s murder case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested by the Santoshnagar police for allegedly killing a butcher at his shop at Edi Bazaar on Thursday. The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Moiz (23), Mohd Ismail (19) and Syed Saif (19).

According to the police, Moiz and the victim Naveed Qureshi were involved in an attempt to murder case that took place at Shahalibanda early this year and arrested by the police. They were remanded and sent to jail.

After coming out of jail, differences cropped up between them with Naveed threatening to kill Moiz holding him responsible for the Shahalibanda attempt to murder case.

“Few days ago Moiz through Ismail came to know that Naveed was planning to eliminate him. Along with Ismail and Saif, he hatched a plan to kill Naveen,” said Santoshnagar Inspector K Shiva Chandra.

On getting an opportunity on Thursday afternoon, Moiz went to the Naveed’s shop at Edi Bazaar road. “He carried along a knife and stabbed Naveed repeatedly leading to his death,” the Inspector added. The police registered a case and arrested Moiz, Ismail and Saif.