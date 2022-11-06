Hyderabad: Woman stabbed to death by son-in-law at Shahalibanda

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was stabbed to death by her son-in-law at Shahalibanda in the old city on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim Vijaya Lakshmi, 62, stayed near Hanuman Temple at Shahalibanda. She had married her daughter to one Senapathi Chandra Gupta about 22 years ago and the couple has two sons.

However, since last few years after allegedly getting addicted to unsocial habits, Chandra Gupta stopped attending work and stayed at home while his wife started working at a cloth store to earn their livelihood.

Vexed with the behavior of Chandra Gupta, his wife reportedly shifted to her mother’s place and started staying there. However, he did not like it and today afternoon, he came to the Vijaya Lakshmi’s house and quarrelled with her saying she was protecting her daughter and ruining her life. “He then took out a knife that he was carrying and stabbed Vijaya Lakshmi resulting in severe bleeding that resulted in her death,” said ACP Falaknuma, Syed Jahangir.

Chandra Gupta too sustained injuries as his two sons who were present in the house, pushed him away when he attacked his mother-in-law.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to OGH mortuary where it is preserved for postmortem examination. Chandra Gupta was sent to hospital for first aid. The Shahalibanda police registered a case and are investigating.