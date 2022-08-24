Hyderabad: Old City remains tense after Raja Singh controversy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:35 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: The situation in the older parts of the city continued to be tense on Wednesday.

Shops and commercial establishments remained closed even as the presence of police forces was increased across all sensitive localities. Senior police officials were camping in communally sensitive areas of Shahalibanda, Charminar, Moosa Bowli, Goshamahal, Mangalhat and Saidabad.

Around 30 persons who were protesting at Shalibanda crossroads since last midnight were taken into custody and shifted to the Kanchanbagh police station.

All fuel stations were shut down with the owners saying they were instructed to do so by the police.

The tension began on Monday night after BJP legislator Raja Singh allegedly made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. A case was registered and he was arrested on Tuesday. Subsequently the court ordered his release.