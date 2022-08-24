Hyderabad: Mild tension at Shahalibanda after group pelts stones at cops

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Source: Twitter/Nawab Abrar.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Shahalibanda again in the night after a group of youngsters pelted stones at the police.

Around 9 pm, some youngsters gathered in the Asha talkies lane and raised slogans. When they tried to march ahead, the police resorted to mild lathicharge and several of them were taken into custody.

On being chased away, the group rushed into Asha Talkies lane and started pelting stones at the police.

Senior officers rushed to the spot and after mobilizing forces chased away the mob further into Shakkergunj and Qazipura.

Police patrolling has been increased in the old city after the incident.