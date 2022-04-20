Hyderabad police bust cricket betting racket, three held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Falaknuma police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested three persons on charges of placing bets on the IPL cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday night.

Police seized Rs.1.2 lakh from Shiraaz Taleeb (31), an event organiser and bookie from Nawab Saheb Kunta, Syed Ghouse (44), an auto-rickshaw driver and punter from Vattepally and Shaik Fasiullah (37), a realtor and punter from Bandlaguda.

Police said Taleeb purchased online cricket betting apps from an unknown source and started organising betting. Following a tip-off, the police arrested them.

