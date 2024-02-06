Five arrested for looting elderly couple in Khammam

They trapped the couple waiting for a bus at Wyra bus stand offering a free ride in their car

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 09:11 PM

Khammam: Police arrested five persons who robbed an elderly couple of money and jewellery under the limits of Tallada police station in the district on February 2.

A statement from Wyra police on Tuesday informed that police seized one SUV, three tulas of gold ornament, two mobiles and gambling strikers after cracking the case within three days of registering the case.

The accused Vankudoth Ketha Naik of Julurpad, Bandari Edukondalu, Bitra Hanamenta Rao, Bandari Nageshwar Rao, B Acchanana, Lavudya Srinivasa Rao Naik and B Tirupati Rao (absconding) of Palnadu district in AP formed into a gang to commit thefts in Telangana.

They trapped the couple waiting for a bus at Wyra bus stand offering a free ride in their car. During their journey the accused played a gambling game with the elderly man and looted Rs 5,050 from him.

Later they looted a gold chain from the woman threatening to kill the couple and threw them out of the vehicle after crossing Tallada town. Three special teams have been formed to crack the case, the statement said.