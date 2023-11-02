Watch: Masked man makes splashy getaway with 6.5 lakh in broad daylight

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:07 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

West Godavari: A masked man looted Rs 6.5 lakh from a bank in Narsapuram, West Godavari, on Wednesday in broad daylight. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to bank staff, the suspect concealed his identity by a mask over his face when he entered the bank. He approached the cashier, seeking a gold loan. However, when asked to wait for the verification officer and remove his mask, he feigned illness.

He then threatened them with a knife from his bag and took Rs 6.5 lakh from the table before escaping.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the bank, verified the CCTV footage, and registered a case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Manohar Chary said teams have been formed to nab the robber.