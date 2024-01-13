Hyderabad Police shares crucial safety measures for residents heading home
Hyderabad: As Sankranti nears and many Hyderabadi residents prepare to return to their villages, the city police has stepped up with a list of helpful safety measures to ensure peaceful celebrations and secure homes. Here’s what the official police handle recommends:
- Keep your closest neighbors in the loop. Inform them of your travel plans and request them to keep an eye on your house, reporting any suspicious activity.
- Avoid openly discussing valuables you’re leaving behind with anyone. Secure your precious belongings within the house, preferably out of sight.
- Tech to the Rescue: If possible, consider installing CCTV cameras and linking them to a mobile app for remote monitoring. This added vigilance can deter potential burglars.
- Always carry your almirah keys with you. Leaving them behind presents a major security risk.
- Use high-quality locks on your doors and windows. For an extra layer of security, drape a curtain across the door to discourage curious glances.
- Leave a single light on in a main room to create an illusion of occupancy.