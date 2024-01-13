Hyderabad Police shares crucial safety measures for residents heading home

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 12:22 PM

Hyderabad: As Sankranti nears and many Hyderabadi residents prepare to return to their villages, the city police has stepped up with a list of helpful safety measures to ensure peaceful celebrations and secure homes. Here’s what the official police handle recommends:

Keep your closest neighbors in the loop. Inform them of your travel plans and request them to keep an eye on your house, reporting any suspicious activity.

Avoid openly discussing valuables you’re leaving behind with anyone. Secure your precious belongings within the house, preferably out of sight.

Tech to the Rescue: If possible, consider installing CCTV cameras and linking them to a mobile app for remote monitoring. This added vigilance can deter potential burglars.

Always carry your almirah keys with you. Leaving them behind presents a major security risk.

Use high-quality locks on your doors and windows. For an extra layer of security, drape a curtain across the door to discourage curious glances.

Leave a single light on in a main room to create an illusion of occupancy.